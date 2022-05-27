Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:AAA Tow To Go, Local TV, Memorial Day, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The American Automobile Association would like you to have a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend and that is why they will be activating their free ‘Tow to Go’ program for the holiday weekend.

AAA said ‘Tow to Go’ will be active from 6 p.m. Friday, May 27th through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31st.

READ MORE: Florida Gov. DeSantis Approves First Responders PTSD Measure

An AAA-affiliated tow truck will transport the impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

READ MORE: Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill On Gopher Tortoise Sites

The service is free, but AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

If you need a ride and a tow, you can contact AAA at (855) 286-9246.

MORE NEWS: Police Will Be Out In Force In Miami Beach To Ensure A Safe Memorial Day Holiday

 

CBSMiami.com Team