MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Federal prosecutors have charged a 38-year-old cruise ship employee with enticing an underage girl he met on the ship into having sex with him and with producing child pornography by recording their sexual interactions.

Authorities said Daniel Scott Crow met the victim while he was working aboard a cruise ship.

Legal papers indicate the victim, a 16-year-old girl at the time, was a passenger on the ship, vacationing with her family.

“After the cruise, Crow remained in contact with the victim and used a messaging application to solicit lewd photographs from the victim,” officials said.

It is alleged that Crow arranged to and later met the victim at a hotel, where he engaged in sexual activity with her while recording it.

Authorities said Crow stored the conversations and videos involving the victim on his cellular telephone.

If convicted, Crow faces up to life in prison.