MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An accident involving seven vehicles has left several people injured and is affecting traffic Thursday morning in Tamarac.
The crash, which injured 6 people, happened near the area of University Drive and Southgate Blvd. near Renaissance Charter School.
Those who were injured were transported to local hospitals.
The southbound lanes are closed and the northbound lanes are moving very slowly, officials said.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.