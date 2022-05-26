Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on Thursday morning.

Police said it happened shortly before 9:30 a.m in the area of US 1 and Griffin Road.

When BSO deputies and BSO Fire Rescue responded to the scene they found a male lying on the northbound side of US 1, along with a motorcycle on its side.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was known at this time.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.