MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on Thursday morning.
Police said it happened shortly before 9:30 a.m in the area of US 1 and Griffin Road.
When BSO deputies and BSO Fire Rescue responded to the scene they found a male lying on the northbound side of US 1, along with a motorcycle on its side.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.