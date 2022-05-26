MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Wednesday they had arrested a Miami Beach Senior High teacher on child porn charges.

Police said Paul Urquiza, 32, had been sexting with a 16-year-old girl in England.

“A tip was received through The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) in regards to a subject from Miami who was communicating inappropriately with a 16-year-old female. An investigation was initiated, and it was confirmed that there were explicit images of a minor transmitted via an electronic device,” authorities said.

Detectives were able to identify Urquiza as the individual responsible for the transmission of child pornography, police said.

“As a father, I am devastated for the involved child. Schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our children, and as parents we entrust our educators with their safety. I’m appalled that this educator has stained the good work of so many excellent educators. There is no room in society for child pornography and we will continue to educate our youth on the dangers surrounding them. I am very proud and grateful to all the investigators that worked so diligently on this case.” said Director George A. Perez.

Urquiza faces several charges, including possession of child porn and electronic transmissions harmful to minors.