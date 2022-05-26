TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has increased nearly 17 percent this week, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data showed 2,352 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 2,018 in a Monday count. Also, the data showed 212 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, up from 158 on Monday.
Numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have steadily increased in recent weeks, as variants of the coronavirus have developed and spread. The numbers, however, remain significantly lower than early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant swept across the state.
