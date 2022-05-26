PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash on US 27.
According to FHP, the big rig collided with a Toyota Corolla near mile marker 35 – a mile north of I-75.
Two of the Toyota's passenger were declared dead on the scene. The other two were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered no reported injuries.
As FHP investigates, all northbound lanes of US 27 are closed.