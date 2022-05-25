Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miramar will be holding events, food tastings and live music to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Event planners want to invite the public to live entertainment from performers scheduled to appear at various events throughout the city, including appearances by the USVI Moko Jumbies.

Organizers said there will be Caribbean food samples and traditional steel pan drum music.

Events will take place during the month of June.

Click here for more information.

