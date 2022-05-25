MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miramar will be holding events, food tastings and live music to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month.
Event planners want to invite the public to live entertainment from performers scheduled to appear at various events throughout the city, including appearances by the USVI Moko Jumbies.READ MORE: ‘Try To Take Our Guns And You’ll Learn,’ Florida Lawmaker Tweets At President Biden
Organizers said there will be Caribbean food samples and traditional steel pan drum music.READ MORE: MDPD: Miami Beach Senior High Teacher Arrested For Engaging In Child Pornography
Events will take place during the month of June.MORE NEWS: Three dead after car that slammed into Miami home catches fire
Click here for more information.