MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another warm, breezy day ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Although the rain chance is low, a few showers may sweep in on the breeze.

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the strong onshore flow.

CBS4

Thursday we will see more of the same with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. The ocean breeze stays with us.

Friday the rain chance increases due to an approaching frontal boundary and plenty of moisture. Scattered storms will develop.

The heat is on this weekend as highs will soar to the low 90s. Saturday is looking soggy with the potential for more storms and some heavy downpours in spots. The highest rain chance will take place during the afternoon and evening for the coastal metro areas.

Sunday we remain unsettled but the wind will shift out of the east and storms will likely push inland late in the day. On Memorial Day the rain chance remains high with showers and storms likely on Monday.