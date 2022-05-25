MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention reckless drivers, aggressive drivers, and distracted drivers… Miami-Dade Police are looking for you.

“All of those driving patterns at once leads to crashes and lives that end in fatalities and it disrupts families,” said John Barrow, a Major with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

“I guess people are so sick of the traffic they want to get home they forget that a lot of people walk around here they don’t have transportation and they can’t cross the street,” said Quincy McCraray of West Little River.

McCraray said kids like to put on a show at stoplights.

“You have the cars that do all those donuts in the middle of the road,” he said.

As we were interviewing him a group of kids at another pump made it clear, that there are no plans to stop the reckless behavior.

“I do donuts on a four-wheeler, donuts in a hellcat, donuts in a Lambo,” yelled one kid.

Earlier this month, within a seven-day period, police pulled over and ticketed 121 dangerous drivers.

“What it’s really about is a lack of respect. You see it with the bikes and car interactions, with hit and runs, this distracted aggressive driving. It’s not just police problem, this is a problem that has to be solved holistically,” said Freddy Ramirez, Interim Chief Public Safety Officer in Miami-Dade County.

Ramirez calls it a societal issue that can’t simply be solved by increasing police presence.

“It’s not going to just be the tickets. It’s not going to be a police car in the corner,” he explained.

Police said West Little River is a problem area they’re targeting. Specifically, 17th Avenue to 27th Avenue and 95th Street to 103rd.

“These folks, when they get in crashes, they’re ending people’s lives, disrupting people’s families and sometimes not even staying on the scene,” said Barrow.

Through the month of June, traffic details will be monitoring this area and other parts of the county looking for reckless drivers.