MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the aftermath of the mass shooting at a school in Texas, where 19 children and 2 adults were killed, a tweet from Florida State Representative Randy Fine is getting national attention.

In a tweet Wednesday, Representative Fine seemed to threaten President Joe Biden.

“I have news for the embarrassment that claims to be our President—try to take our guns and you’ll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place,” Fine said in a tweet.

President Biden condemned the shooting in an address Tuesday night.

“I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this — again,” the president said. “Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, innocent second, third and fourth graders. And how many scores of little children who witnessed what happened — see their friends die, as if they’re in a battlefield, for God’s sake. They’ll live with it the rest of their lives.”

Officials said the shooter was killed on the scene by law enforcement officials.

After barricading himself inside a classroom, the gunman “started shooting children and teachers inside the classroom, having no regard for human life,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CBS News on Wednesday.