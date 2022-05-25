MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said one person was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a Tri-Rail train just south of Commercial Boulevard.
Tri-Rail service is being impacted during the investigation.