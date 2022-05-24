MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The land where the Champlain Towers South condo once stood in Surfside before its tragic collapse will be sold.
On Tuesday, there will be a hearing on the matter. There will be no auction since the only bid came from Dubai developer DAMAC Properties for $120 million.
The land on Collins Avenue will not be turned into a memorial for those who died, instead, it will be used for another ultra-luxury high rise condo.
The Champlain Towers South fell on June 24, 2021, killing 98 people.
Earlier this month, a settlement of nearly a billion dollars was reached. The money will be divided among the victims’ families and survivors.