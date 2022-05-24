MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man and woman are in the hospital after police say the man hit the woman with his vehicle and officers fired shots at the man.

Assistant Chief Cherise Gause with Miami Police says just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday they responded to a call of a domestic violence made by a female caller.

When officers arrived to the home in the 100 block of NW 64 street, they found the home was on fire.

Then, responding officers witnessed a man driving a black van strike a woman with the vehicle.

As a result, two officers fired shots at the man.

He sustained non-life threatening injuries. The woman suffered leg injuries. Both were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police were not able to say the relationship between the two.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting.

The cause of the fire is also still being investigated.