PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Four years ago, Manuel Oliver’s 17-year-old son Joaquin was among the 14 students and three staff members killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. On Tuesday, he watched as another mass shooting unfolded, this time at an elementary school in Texas.

As of Tuesday evening, it was believed that 14 children and one teacher were killed. Officials said an 18-year-old gunman, believed to have been acting alone, had entered into the elementary school and opened fire at around 11:30 a.m. For Oliver, it brought back horrific memories — and anger that nothing has changed.

“My son Joaquin, my beautiful son Joaquin, my innocent son Joaquin, was shot four times with an AR-15,” Oliver told CBS News’ Lana Zak. “And today, we saw an 18-year-old in Texas was able to carry a weapon and kill kids inside their school.”

Oliver said he feels “very angry.” He, along with numerous other parents of Parkland victims and survivors, have been working for years to address gun violence in the U.S.

“We’ve been fighting against this. We were trying to prevent this. We knew that it was going to happen, we just don’t know where,” he said.

