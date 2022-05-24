MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Standing more than 20 strong, the family of Kevin Desir pleaded with Broward commissioners Tuesday to help them get jail video released showing what led to their loved one’s death.

“My hands are tied, I gotta follow the rules,” Mayor Michael Udine told them while indicating they would look into the matter.

The family has been asking for 16 months to have the video released.

Back in early 2021 Kevin Desir was arrested on a marijuana charge and ended up at the North Broward Jail in Pompano Beach. Desir was bipolar and cut himself in his cell.

He then had a confrontation with detention staff. He was tasered, put in a restraining chair and later died.

“It’s been 492 days since my brother left lifeless and we’ve gotten no answers,” said Michael Desir, the brother of Kevin Desir

Last week, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said after extensive reviews they’ve been cleared.

In a closeout memo, the state attorney’s office said the “matter is hereby closed with no criminal charges filed against any of the BSO employees involved in the altercation.

While the death of inmate Desir is tragic, the facts do not support any criminal charges being filed,”

But Desir’s family isn’t convinced.

“The report trivializes what happened. No one was at fault. That’s not correct,” said their attorney Jeremy McLymont.

Desir’s brother said he has seen parts of the video, but wants the whole video released

to the public.

“My brother would call to say I love you. We have tough days, but we are holding

strong,” he said.