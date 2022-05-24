TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Jessica Reyes.
Jessica went missing at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday near the 6000 block of NW 57 Street in Tamarac.
She was last seen wearing beige biker shorts and a black shirt.
Jessica is 5-feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at (954) 321-4268.