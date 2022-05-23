FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There’s a presumptive case of the monkeypox in Broward County.

According to the Florida Department of Health-Broward, the case is related to international travel. The infected person remains isolated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined DOH-Broward in conducting epidemiological investigations to notify possible exposures.

No additional cases have been identified at this time.

Prevention and Treatment

If you have received the smallpox vaccine, there is likely cross-protection against monkeypox.

Health-care providers are asked to contact their local health department if they suspect a monkeypox case.

Because human-to-human transmission generally requires prolonged, face-to-face contact or direct contact, the risk of exposure remains low.

Presidential Response

On Sunday, President Joe Biden was asked about his level of concern regarding the spread of monkeypox.

“Well, [the health advisors] haven’t told me the level of exposure yet, but it is something that everybody should be concerned about. We’re working on it hard to figure out what we do and what vaccine, if any, may be available for it,” he said. “But it is a concern if that if it were to spread, it’s consequential. But that’s all they’ve told me.”