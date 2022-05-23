CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 07: Indiana Vassilev #17 of Inter Miami brings the ball down the field during their game against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored in the first half, Robert Taylor scored an insurance goal late and Inter Miami CF defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Sunday.

The result extended the team’s unbeaten run at home to five matches and marked its second consecutive clean sheet.

“I’m really pleased,” said head coach Phil Neville. “There’s a great spirit and togetherness there’s a great belief that we are headed in the right direction. We are now beginning to make DRV PNK Stadium a tough place to go.”

Lassiter, who was acquired from the Houston Dynamos in the offseason, found the net in the 29th minute to give Inter Miami (4-6-3) a 1-0 lead. Taylor connected in the 88th minute. It was the first goal this season for both players.

Drake Callender saved all four shots he faced for Inter Miami. He has two clean sheets in five starts this season.

The Red Bulls (5-3-5), who began the day in a four-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference, lost for the first time on the road this season. It was the Red Bulls’ first defeat in their last seven matches, but it marked the fourth straight match without a win.

Inter Miami will face a quick turnaround ahead of its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match against Orlando City SC this Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.

