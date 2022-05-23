FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man accused of going on a chaotic and deadly crime spree throughout North Broward County Friday, faced a judge Saturday on some of the charges and was denied bond.

Neighbors confirm the suspect is Dale Daniel Spidle.

In Broward bond court Saturday, Spidle appeared wearing a large cast and complaining that his arm was broken in three places. He was given no bond on a charge of premeditated murder.

According to police, Spidle went on a deadly rampage killing an infant and his babysitter in the unit next to where he lives at the Ramblewood East condominiums in Coral Springs.

Police believe Spidle participated in three separate crime scenes on Friday.

And they say all trace back to one suspect.

He fled in his car and police say caused numerous accidents throughout North Broward.

At 1:49 p.m., an officer tried to approach the suspect’s vehicle, which was involved in a hit-and-run in the 8100 block of Wiles Road in Coral Springs. The suspect in the car fled and left the Coral Springs jurisdiction, heading eastbound on Sample Road. At 1:51 pm, officers stopped the pursuit per department policy.

“Only crime we had was a hit-and-run. No reason to pursue a hit-and-run, based it was a property,” said Coral Springs PIO, Chris Swinson.

Coral Springs police relayed the suspect’s vehicle information to other agencies in the area.

Minutes later, in Pompano Beach, the suspect’s vehicle caused a four-car collision on West Sample Road and Powerline Road.

Police said he shot and killed one victim, stealing their car. Two others were injured in the crash.

At 2:04 p.m., fleeing in now a stolen truck, the suspect hit a car making a turn onto 42nd Avenue and injured two more people.

He kept his foot on the gas, crashing into two parked cars in the Walgreens parking lot off 42nd avenue. The suspect then abandoned the car and robbed another victim, according to investigators.

His crime scene ends at the Shell Gas Station off Lyons Road. He’s arrested by Coconut Creek Police inside the Shell station while naked.

During this time, Coral Springs officers were at the residence registered to the suspect’s vehicle, which happened to be Ramblewood East Condominiums.

“Upon trying to make contact with that residence, they ended up seeing one of the adjacent neighbor’s doors were open. When they looked inside, they discovered there was an adult female and one infant,” said Coral Springs Deputy Chief Bradley McKeone.

Police on the scene provided immediate medical attention once they discovered the woman and baby. The woman died at the scene. The baby boy was transported to Broward Health Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Neighbor Diane Hirschfeld says the suspect had a conflict with the parents of the infant over noise.

“I feel sorry for him because his life is over but I feel worse for the parents losing a child.”