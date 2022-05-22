Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Monkeypox

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There’s a case of the monkeypox in Broward County.

According to the Florida Department of Health-Broward, the case is related to international travel. The infected person remains isolated.

READ MORE: Couples Set To Make 2022 A Record Year For Tying The Knot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined DOH-Broward in conducting epidemiological investigations to notify possible exposures.

No additional cases have been identified at this time.

READ MORE: Pedestrian Fatalities In The US Reach Highest Level In 40 Years

Prevention and Treatment

If you have received the smallpox vaccine, there is likely cross-protection against monkeypox.

Health-care providers are asked to contact their local health department if they suspect a monkeypox case.

MORE NEWS: College Grads Having No Problem Finding Work

Because human-to-human transmission generally requires prolonged, face-to-face contact or direct contact, the risk of exposure remains low.

CBSMiami.com Team