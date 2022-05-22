On Sunday’s show, Jim DeFede focused on condo concerns in the aftermath of the Surfside tragedy.
He narrowed in on the state legislature's failure to take action to improve inspections and make condos safer for the millions of Floridians who live in them.
First, DeFede spoke with Carlos and Ronit Naibryf, who lost their son in the collapse.
He then spoke with State Sen. Jason Pizzo, who represents Surfside in Tallahassee, about the chance that Surfside might be discussed in next week’s special session on the homeowner insurance crisis.
GUEST: Carlos and Ronit Naibryf, son Ilan died in collapse
Sate Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Miami-Dade County/District 38