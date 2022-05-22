Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Border Patrol agents were busy Sunday as Cuban migrants tried making their way into South Florida.

The first landing happened at 2:30 a.m. in the Keys. According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar, 10 migrants were taken into custody with the help of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Slosar said this was maritime smuggling event.

Border Patrol agents then responded Sunday afternoon to another landing in Golden Beach. Slosar said six migrants swam to shore after their vessel capsized. There were no reported injuries.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted over 1,250 Cubans compared to:

–5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

–1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

–259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

–313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

–49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

–838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

