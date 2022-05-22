MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Border Patrol agents were busy Sunday as Cuban migrants tried making their way into South Florida.
The first landing happened at 2:30 a.m. in the Keys. According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar, 10 migrants were taken into custody with the help of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Slosar said this was maritime smuggling event.
READ MORE: Monkeypox Case In Broward County Under Investigation
At 2:30 a.m., #BorderPatrol agents & @mcsonews responded to a maritime smuggling event that made landfall in the Florida Keys. 10 migrants from #Cuba were taken into custody. Investigation is still ongoing. #sundaymorning #florida pic.twitter.com/7nFszSvpIt
— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 22, 2022
Border Patrol agents then responded Sunday afternoon to another landing in Golden Beach. Slosar said six migrants swam to shore after their vessel capsized. There were no reported injuries.
#BREAKING: Earlier today, #BorderPatrol agents along with state, federal & local LE partners responded to a migrant landing in Golden Beach #Florida. 6 migrants from #Cuba swam to shore as their vessel capsized near the shoreline. No injuries to report. @CBPAMORegDirSE pic.twitter.com/7Sb4ZzloKo
— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 22, 2022
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted over 1,250 Cubans compared to:
–5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016READ MORE: Couples Set To Make 2022 A Record Year For Tying The Knot
–1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
–259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
–313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
–49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Fatalities In The US Reach Highest Level In 40 Years
–838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021