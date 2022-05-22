Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Dog Attack, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 5-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital Sunday afternoon after being attacked by his family’s dog.

According to Miami-Dade PD, the incident happened just before 3:50 p.m. in the 16600 Block of SW 71st Terrace.

READ MORE: Monkeypox Case In Broward County Under Investigation

Responding officers noted the boy had suffered bites to his upper and lower body.

READ MORE: Playing Outside Has Plenty Of Health Benefits For Kids

MDPD did not say what type of dog bit the boy, only that the animal belonged to the family.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the child to a local hospital for treatment.

MORE NEWS: Border Patrol Intercepts Total Of 16 Cuban Migrants In Separate Incidents Sunday

The boy’s condition is currently unknown.

CBSMiami.com Team