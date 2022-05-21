MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale Police detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.
Police said it happened at around 5:16 a.m. in the 200 block of SW 3rd Avenue.
Authorities said they found a woman at the site of the shooting and transported her to Broward Health Medical Center.
The woman’s condition is currently unknown.
The suspect fled and is not currently in custody.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or 954-828-6093 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).