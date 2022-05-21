MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A very warm weekend is expected across South Florida as tropical moisture pushes north and a layer of Saharan air moves in.

Muggy conditions and hazy skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday morning temperatures started in the low 80s and are expected to climb to about 90 degrees in the afternoon. Feel-like temperatures are around 100 degrees.

Sunday will be much of the same with hazy skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s inland.

Breezy conditions are expected all weekend with gusts pushing just over 22mph. There is a high risk for rip currents.

As the Saharan air moves out, rain chances return by Wednesday and last through Friday.

Temperatures in the week will continue to stay in the upper 80s.