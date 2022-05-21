Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:BSO, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fatal overnight Oakland Park crash involving three vehicles is under investigation Saturday morning.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 3:45 a.m. in the 200 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation revealed three vehicles collided.

“One of the cars truck a pole. The adult male driving that vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene,” officials said.

No other injuries reported.

BSO Traffic Homicide detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The westbound lane remains closed Saturday morning, along Oakland Park Boulevard with only one lane open for eastbound traffic.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes until further notice.

