MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials announced they will be conducting cyclist safety measures with “high-visibility traffic details” along the Rickenbacker Causeway this weekend.
The traffic details will be held through Sunday on Key Biscayne. Police will be deploying officers, signage, and radar.READ MORE: Florida Gator Hunt Lottery Draws Record Applicants
“Posted speed limits have been lowered throughout the area to help reduce the instances of accidents,” officials said.READ MORE: Fatal Oakland Park Crash Involving 3 Vehicles Under Investigation
“The Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works is also installing temporary barricades and cones along the bike lane at critical points to help reduce the instances of accidents.”
Officials also said the county is installing additional bicycle warning signs urging drivers to use caution while operating vehicles.MORE NEWS: Florida's Jobless Rate Dips To 3 Percent
“MDPD Motors Units, Bicycle Response Team, and Police Operations Section Personnel will be out in large numbers to patrol, educate and engage with members of our community while implementing these changes.”