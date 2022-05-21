MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard announced Saturday they had repatriated 43 Cubans back to the island nation, following four interdictions off the Florida Keys.
“The Coast Guard and our partners have increased air and surface patrols in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages,” said Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll, Coast Guard District Seven.
“These waterways are dangerous, unpredictable and the risk for loss of life is great.”
Since Oct. 1, 2021, the Coast Guard said it had interdicted 1,952 Cubans compared to:
• 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016
• 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
• 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
• 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
• 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
• 838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021