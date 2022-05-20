MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There was plenty of water left behind in Broward after Friday’s flood advisory. It was first issued around 2:30 p.m. and extended into the evening as the rain continued.
While leaving flooded roads and parking lots in places like Sunrise, the water did not stop shoppers near the Sawgrass Mills Mall.
That area saw about two to three inches of rain.
However, the water was not just inconvenient. In some parts, the downpours caused serious damage.
"This was a significant roof collapse, possibly as a result of the storms that we experienced," said Captain Ignatius Carroll.
In Miami-Dade, several businesses were deemed unsafe after the roof caved in at a strip mall located at SW 22nd Avenue and SW 5th Street.
“I got a call from the alarm, they advised that it was a problem, and I thought it was a burglary when I first heard it,” said Elicer Gallardo, who runs a laundromat in the shopping center. “It wasn’t. It was much worse.”
“As soon I opened the door, the whole water started coming out,” he said.
Danny Zeldon owns a restaurant there, and says they had only been open eight months.
“We said, ‘hey, let’s open a business,'” Zeldon said. “Now, we’re surprised today that we’re not going to be able to open.”