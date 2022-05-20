MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NBA announced Friday that Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo was named to the 2021-22 NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Adebayo, 24, led all votes for the Second Team, with a 152, one shy from making it to the First Team.

This now marks Adebayo’s third all-NBA team selection, his third in a row since the 2019-20 NBA season.

Adebayo finished fourth in this season’s Defensive Player of the Year voting, falling to Utah’s Rudy Gobert, Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges, and award winner Boston’s Marcus Smart.

Adebayo averaged 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in the regular season.

He also helped the Heat’s defense hold teams to under 100 points, 24 times this regular season, posting a 23-1 record over that span.

This marks the 17th time a Heat player has been named to an All-Defensive Team.