MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heavy overnight rain is most likely to blame for a partial roof collapse at a coin laundry business in Miami strip mall.

Police said just before 4 a.m. they received a call about an alarm at the mall, they initially thought it was a burglary.

When officers arrived at the plaza on the northeast corner of 4731 W. Flagler St, they found the partial collapse.

Due to the collapse, the structural integrity of the building has been called into question and the businesses in the mall will not be allowed to open until a structural engineer can assess the damage. Eight businesses are affected.

The owner of the laundry business said there were several inches of water inside and believes the weight of the rain caused the roof failure.

“I got a call from the alarm (company) and they were the ones that advised me that there was a problem. I thought it was a burglary when I first heard it but it wasn’t,” said Elicer Gallerdo.

He said when he looked at the camera in the business, he saw the debris and water.

“We noticed right away the roof had collapsed. A lot of water, about three inches of rain and as soon as I opened the door the water started coming out. I don’t know the extent of the damage but as far as the roof it is really bad,” said Gallerdo.

Pending the outcome of the engineer’s finding, the rest of the businesses in the plaza may be able to open on Friday. The laundry will remain closed.