MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dayonte Resiles has been sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of Jill Halliburton Su.

Resiles was convicted in March of murdering 59-year-old in her Davie home in 2014. Prosecutors said Resiles broke into Halliburton Su’s home in a burglary attempt and killed her when she found him. Su’s son found her body, stabbed and bound, in the bathtub. Prosecutors say DNA evidence proved Resiles was the murderer.

This was the second time Resiles was tried in this case. A judge declared a mistrial at the end of last year, when the jury delivered a manslaughter verdict, but then the jury forewoman went back and said she did not agree with it.

Resiles made headlines in 2016 after escaping from the Broward County Courthouse. It took a nearly weeklong manhunt before he was back into custody.

Last month, prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty for Resiles and instead would pursue the mandatory sentence of life in prison.