TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Miami man got lucky and hit it big, winning a million bucks playing in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
Jose Canetti Valdesuso, 61, won the big money from the 50X THE CASH scratch-off game.
He chose to receive his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Valdesuso bought his winning ticket at Red Brick Liquors, at 4351 Northwest 7th Street in Miami. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it.
The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, has more than $215 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of a million dollars each. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.90.
On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that a Davie man won a million dollars playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.
