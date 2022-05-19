Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Miami man got lucky and hit it big, winning a million bucks playing in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Jose Canetti Valdesuso, 61, won the big money from the 50X THE CASH scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Valdesuso bought his winning ticket at Red Brick Liquors, at 4351 Northwest 7th Street in Miami. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, has more than $215 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of a million dollars each. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.90. 

On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that a Davie man won a million dollars playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

