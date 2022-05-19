MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate individuals involved in an apparent road rage shooting that left two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said it happened on Saturday, May 7, at approximately 5:05 p.m.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Alligator Alley near mile marker 37 and when deputies arrived, they found two individuals who were shot inside a vehicle.

Investigators said the victims were driving eastbound when the driver of an older model black Honda, possibly an Accord, sped up and struck the back of the victim’s car.

“The driver of the suspect’s vehicle then pulled alongside the victims. At that time, the back passenger window on the driver’s side lowered, and the driver of the victim’s vehicle heard shots,” BSO said.

The victims called 911, and deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded. Both individuals were airlifted to area hospitals.

The suspect’s vehicle continued driving and has not been located or identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or the aftermath of the shooting, or who knows the individuals involved in the incident, to share their information.

Tipsters are asked to call BSO at 954-321-4238. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.