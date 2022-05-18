Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Hollywood, Local TV, Miami News, Traffic Crash, Turnpike Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Traffic was being affected Wednesday morning after an Amazon tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Hollywood.

Images from News Chopper 4 showed the truck over to the side of the southbound lanes near Hollywood Boulevard.

READ MORE: Housing Crisis: County Mayors Hold Roundtable On Skyrocketing Rents

Chopper images showed traffic being affected in the area in both directions.

READ MORE: Deadly Hit & Run Near Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Authorities were advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

MORE NEWS: Tractor Trailer Rollover Shuts Down Section Of Turnpike In Miami Gardens

It wasn’t clear if anyone had been injured in the accident.

CBSMiami.com Team