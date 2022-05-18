MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As rent hikes continue climbing, more and more people need extra help paying their bills on time.

A Miami-Dade County teacher tells us her rent shot up by almost 30%. She’s been trying to get help through the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program but says it’s been a difficult process. So, she reached out to us for help.

“I’m getting a little nervous about it because I’m a single mom who’s unable to pay rent on a one-bedroom apartment,” says Lucrecia Vasquez, an elementary school teacher and mom.

Like thousands of others, she’s in an impossible situation: Trying to come up with extra money that she doesn’t have.

“My salary doesn’t allow me to support myself and my daughter,” she says.

She’s been an elementary school teacher in the county for 18 years but a 28% rent hike has her questioning everything.

“Rent was $1,775 and now it’s $2,305,” she says. I asked her if she has anything left after paying rent and she said absolutely nothing. It’s eating up her savings.

Today county Mayors held a roundtable to talk about the crisis and come up with ideas for affordable housing. One of the programs they’re directing people to is ERAP.

“Since the pandemic started, we’ve distributed over 111,000,000 to about 18,000 individuals and families,” explains Ignacio Ortiz-Petit, a Senior Executive Assistant at the County’s Public Housing and Community Development Office.

To qualify, you need to be making an income below 80% of the average median income. Lucrecia applied and qualified but says the process is unorganized and time-consuming, especially for people who need relief quickly.

“Given the number of people that need assistance, there could be delays there could be a time where you send an email, and it may bounce back. I just ask people to keep emailing,” says Ortiz-Petit.

We asked him how to best navigate the county’s program, he says have all the required information and documents ready to go.

“We have to make sure you qualify so that the people who need this assistance the most get it,” he says.

Ortiz-Petit says they’re working around the clock trying to help tens of thousands of families. They still have $33,000,000 left to distribute to anyone who qualifies.

“I know the need is out there, but the aid is out there as well,” he says.

The housing crisis is leaving many desperate for help. That’s why CBS News Miami wants to share your stories to show the crisis you’re in or how you navigated the system. We will highlight these issues and work to get answers and solutions. Send us an email at housing@cbs.com.