FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Symbols of hate were found scrawled on the walls of a high school in Davie.
Several swastikas and messages of hate were found in a bathroom at Western High School on SW 136th Avenue. The school’s custodial staff made the discovery Friday after school.
The graffiti was cleaned up and Davie police were contacted.
“The school’s administration continues to work with Davie Police to identify the individuals responsible – who will face appropriate disciplinary consequences. Broward County Public Schools does not tolerate displays of bigotry and hate and is committed to educating students about the profound impact of bias,” according to a statement from the school district.