MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a mostly sunny and dry morning, highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon.
Some storms will develop that may produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to higher than normal tides and the full Super Moon that took place on Sunday.
On Wednesday, the rain chance is low and with more sunshine in place, we’ll be heating up to the 90s.
It will feel like Summer through Thursday with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s and possibly the triple-digits.
By Friday a surge of moisture will increase the rain chance again and it will not be as hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.