MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Gardens woman was taken into custody after the remains of a man were found in a shallow grave behind her home.
Miami Gardens police said the body was found Mondy afternoon after a search warrant was served at the home in the 200 block of NW 194th Terrace.
After combing through the home, officers spent a considerable time in the backyard before discovering the body.
The woman taken into custody appears to be in her 40s or early 50s, according to neighbors. Police have not released her name.