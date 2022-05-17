MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police have recently seen isolated incidents of cars being broken into or stolen, while the owner’s key fob sits inside their home. Those incidents happened in the Keystone and Sans Souci neighborhoods.

While investigating, police noted this is a trend sweeping the United States and abroad.

North Miami Police Major Kessler Brooks explained how the criminals pull this off. He told said that this is a two man job that can be done in less than one minute.

One person will scan the targeted home with a device to locate a key fob. Once they lock in a signal, they will transmit that to the other person who is waiting near the car. Depending on the strength, the criminals can break into or even steal the vehicle.

“It’s happening everywhere. This is not a North Miami problem, this is not a Dade County problem, it’s happening across the nation and abroad,” said Brooks.

Police recommend buying a pouch online that can block the signal called an RFID. They said the more walls between your key fob and your car the better protected you are.

If you think you have been a victim of a crime like this, pick up the phone and call your local police department.