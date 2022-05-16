MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rainy season officially kicked off Sunday and on Monday we will see a better chance of storms developing in the afternoon and evening.

Some of the storms could turn strong with the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds, and a slight chance of small hail.

Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80s. With plenty of moisture in the mix, it will help to fuel the thunderstorms.

Monday night will be mild and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s, there’s a chance for a few storms.

Tuesday the rain chance will be lower and highs will increase to near 90 degrees. Spotty storms will still be possible in the afternoon hours. Wednesday and Thursday the rain chance will be even lower but temperatures will be soaring to the 90s and it will feel more like the upper 90s.

A few storms will be possible in the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rain chance will go up again as we head into Friday and the weekend. With more clouds and wet weather around, temperatures will not be as hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Friday and then in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.