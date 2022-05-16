FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill resident reportedly shot and killed an intruder late Sunday night.
According to police, a man contacted them shortly after 11 p.m. and told officers who arrived at his residence in the 5900 block of NW 23rd Street that he had been involved in a shooting.
The man told police an intruder climbed through the window and pulled a gun. He said he got his gun and there was an exchange of gunfire. The intruder was shot and killed.
Police have questioned the man and the woman who were in the residence at the time.