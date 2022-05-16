MIAMI (CBMiami) – The NTSB is still looking into what caused the plane crash in Haulover Beach that killed one person and injured five others.

The investigation continues as CBS4’s Jacqueline Quynh is learning more about the people who witnessed the crash and ran to help.

“A lot of people were very frightened too but there were a lot of helpers and that was good to see in our community,” Marleen Hernandez said.

Hernandez was headed to Chuck E. Cheese with her family when they all came up on the crash on the Haulover Inlet Bridge.

“I was in the car with my little boy, so the thought came to my head that if there is an explosion I need to run away,” she recalled.

“It sounded like all one thing… parts flying in all kinds of different directions, that kind of sound,” Alex Huberman said.

He was at the Ritz Carlton that overlooks the bridge and shot video. Then he saw good Samaritans rushing to help the victims, with first responders arriving shortly after.

One of those people running in to help, was Hernandez’s own mom.

“And I know she’s hearing me, but she proceeded but she continued going.”

And she kept running towards the wreck.

“What she did was, the lady from the vehicle with her young children she went to comfort them, hug them, give them water.”

Hernandez also recalled a fireman tried to get the pilot out, but flames overtook the aircraft.

She calls the pilot a hero.

“It could have been catastrophic there were boats on either side of the bridge with a lot of people, it was packed with cars, pedestrians, bicyclists.”