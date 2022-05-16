MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 68-year-old Gwendolyn Spencer.
According to Miami PD, Spencer went missing from the Allapattah area at midnight Monday.READ MORE: MDFR Identifies "Voice In The Rubble" Victim
The 68-year-old stands 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 227 pounds. Spencer, who uses glasses, has black and gray hair as well as brown eyes.READ MORE: Renewed Call For More Safety Measures After Deadly Rickenbacker Causeway Crash
She was last seen wearing jeans, but the color of her shirt is unknown.
Police said Spencer suffers from COPD.MORE NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bill That Bans 'Picketing And Protesting' Outside A Person's Home
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111 and ask for Det. Reiner.