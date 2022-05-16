MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Carolyn Falana is triple vaccinated. But after dealing with COVID for two years, she’s not sure she wants a second booster – a fourth shot.

“I might. It’s 50/50,” she said. “It doesn’t seem to be working that well or they know that much about it.”

The virus is still spreading, according to the World Health Organization. With each mutation it becomes more transmissible.

Recently, the FDA authorized the fourth vaccination or second booster for people 50 and older and for those with a weakened immune system. The fourth dose is to be given at least four months after the first booster shot.

“Of course, cancer patients, those with chronic lung disease like COPD, should get a fourth shot,” said internal medicine physician Dr. Ashkan Jafarby with HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie.

He says the current version of COVID going around you may not even recognize.

“People think it’s always respiratory but it can be neurologic, chest pain. We may not know we have it and be passing it to other people,” Jafarby said.

People are not lining up like they used to at the few remaining drive-up COVID testing sites in South Florida, and vaccination resistance is as strong as ever.

“It’s experimental. I’m a rat and I don’t want anyone to experiment on me,” said Annette Smith.

Smith says she has lost relatives to COVID who were vaccinated.

Although each variant seems to be less lethal, the virus isn’t going away anytime soon

“It may be as common as a cold, but I don’t think it will ever go away,” said Dr. Jafarbay.