By CBSMiami.com Team
SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – More money is going to the survivors and families of victims of the tragic Surfside collapse.

Monday morning, commissioners approved a $2 million insurance settlement.

This is part of the nearly $1 billion tentative settlement in the class action lawsuit.

In this insurance settlement, parties ranging from security to developers agreed to pay the cash.

So, what’s next? The sale of the oceanfront property.

There’s a $120 million opening bid for the land. The window for bids closes in four days, while the live auction begins next Tuesday.

The Champlain Towers South fell June 24, killing 98 people.

