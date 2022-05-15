Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Rickenbacker Causeway was shut down Sunday after Miami police say two cyclists were hit by a vehicle.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

A traffic camera video captured the traffic backup caused by the accident.

Rickenbacker Causeway traffic backed up after the accident that resulted in the deaths of two cyclists. (CBS4)

No word on how long the causeway will be shut down.

Police say they have detained one person for questioning.

