MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Rickenbacker Causeway was shut down Sunday after Miami police say two cyclists were hit by a vehicle.
The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
A traffic camera video captured the traffic backup caused by the accident.
No word on how long the causeway will be shut down.
Police say they have detained one person for questioning.