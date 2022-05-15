FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas and Ola Kamara both notched their fifth goal of the season and D.C. United rallied from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami on Saturday.
Inter Miami (3-6-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Leonardo Campana's goal in the 31st minute and Damion Lowe's score in the 45th. Fountas found the net in the third minute of stoppage time to pull United (4-5-1) within a goal at intermission.
Kamara's equalizer came in the 74th minute with an assist from Russell Canouse.
Miami outshot United 10-9 with a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.
Drake Callender had three saves for Miami. Bill Hamid made five saves for United.
