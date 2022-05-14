MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A small plane crashed into the Haulover Inlet Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Smoke and fire could be seen rising from the wreckage at 108 Street and Collins Avenue near Haulover Beach.

The plane reportedly struck a vehicle on impact. Video posted to Twitter shows a damaged SUV.

According to the FAA:

“A single-engine Cessna 172 lost engine power and landed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge on Route A1A in Miami around 1 p.m. local time today, striking a vehicle while landing. There were three people onboard. The aircraft departed from Fort Lauderdale International Airport with a planned destination of Key West International Airport.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.”

WATCH: Aerial View Of Plane Crash On Haulover Inlet Bridge

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reports a total of six patients are being treated. Two of them have serious injuries. One was taken by air rescue to the Ryder Trauma Center, the other was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Three others were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Miami-Dade police said Collins Avenue between 96th and 163rd Street has been closed for the investigation and removal of the wreckage. Drivers are urged to seek alternates.